Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage online portal 24hr maintenance alarm system clubhouse conference room courtyard game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access package receiving trash valet

The Taylor at Copperfield Apartment Homes offers everything you need to live the lifestyle you deserve. Choose from a variety of floor plans including one, two and three bedrooms homes with features that include stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, private balconies and patio, garden style tubs, nine foot ceilings with crown molding and an abundance of closet and storage space just to name a few. Our residents can also enjoy a variety of amenities including two swimming pools, two dog parks, strength and cardio fitness center, poolside cabanas and grilling areas and a business center. All of this combined with superior service is why The Taylor at Copperfield is the perfect place to call home.