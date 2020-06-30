All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Taylor at Copperfield

9125 Highway 6 N · (832) 981-6094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9125 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX 77095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1935 · Avail. Aug 23

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1025 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1916 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0627 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 1027 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 1012 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 48+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. now

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Unit 0721 · Avail. now

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. now

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Taylor at Copperfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
package receiving
trash valet
The Taylor at Copperfield Apartment Homes offers everything you need to live the lifestyle you deserve. Choose from a variety of floor plans including one, two and three bedrooms homes with features that include stainless steel appliance package, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, private balconies and patio, garden style tubs, nine foot ceilings with crown molding and an abundance of closet and storage space just to name a few. Our residents can also enjoy a variety of amenities including two swimming pools, two dog parks, strength and cardio fitness center, poolside cabanas and grilling areas and a business center. All of this combined with superior service is why The Taylor at Copperfield is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 43994
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 150 (1 bedroom), 250 (2 bedroom), 350 (3bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $15
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Taylor at Copperfield have any available units?
The Taylor at Copperfield has 81 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Taylor at Copperfield have?
Some of The Taylor at Copperfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Taylor at Copperfield currently offering any rent specials?
The Taylor at Copperfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Taylor at Copperfield pet-friendly?
Yes, The Taylor at Copperfield is pet friendly.
Does The Taylor at Copperfield offer parking?
Yes, The Taylor at Copperfield offers parking.
Does The Taylor at Copperfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Taylor at Copperfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Taylor at Copperfield have a pool?
Yes, The Taylor at Copperfield has a pool.
Does The Taylor at Copperfield have accessible units?
No, The Taylor at Copperfield does not have accessible units.
Does The Taylor at Copperfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Taylor at Copperfield has units with dishwashers.

