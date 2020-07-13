The Residences at Kirby Collection

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging dog park guest suite hot tub internet access media room package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Life at Kirby Collection is contemporary, convenient and lavish. Exclusive resident features include access to the rooftop terrace, clubhouse (including a fitness center, business center, pool and cabanas, and lounge), and Sky View lounge with furnished gourmet kitchen and grand piano. When you live at the Kirby Collection, you'll be in the heart of Houston's exclusive Upper Kirby District where you will enjoy a community like no other. With select shops, boutiques, and dining options within reach, you never have to choose between luxury and convenience.