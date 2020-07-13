The Residences at Kirby Collection

Lease Length: 1-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $1000 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $800 (2 bedroom); $1000 (townhomes and garden lofts); ½ of one month’s rent (penthouse)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/mo
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a weight limit of 85 pounds and breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Gate Garage Parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: $40-$150: Size varies
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.