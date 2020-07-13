All apartments in Houston
The Residences at Kirby Collection
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

The Residences at Kirby Collection

Open Now until 6pm
3200 Kirby Dr · (713) 322-5430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
NEW SPECIAL: Up to 2 months free!
Location

3200 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9A · Avail. Sep 16

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 21B · Avail. Jul 15

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 16A · Avail. Aug 15

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8H · Avail. now

$4,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Unit 19H · Avail. now

$5,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Unit 8K · Avail. Jul 28

$5,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Kirby Collection.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
dog park
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Life at Kirby Collection is contemporary, convenient and lavish. Exclusive resident features include access to the rooftop terrace, clubhouse (including a fitness center, business center, pool and cabanas, and lounge), and Sky View lounge with furnished gourmet kitchen and grand piano. When you live at the Kirby Collection, you'll be in the heart of Houston's exclusive Upper Kirby District where you will enjoy a community like no other. With select shops, boutiques, and dining options within reach, you never have to choose between luxury and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $1000 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $800 (2 bedroom); $1000 (townhomes and garden lofts); ½ of one month’s rent (penthouse)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/mo
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a weight limit of 85 pounds and breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Gate Garage Parking available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: $40-$150: Size varies
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at Kirby Collection have any available units?
The Residences at Kirby Collection has 28 units available starting at $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at Kirby Collection have?
Some of The Residences at Kirby Collection's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Kirby Collection currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Kirby Collection is offering the following rent specials: NEW SPECIAL: Up to 2 months free!
Is The Residences at Kirby Collection pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at Kirby Collection is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at Kirby Collection offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Kirby Collection offers parking.
Does The Residences at Kirby Collection have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at Kirby Collection offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Kirby Collection have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at Kirby Collection has a pool.
Does The Residences at Kirby Collection have accessible units?
No, The Residences at Kirby Collection does not have accessible units.
Does The Residences at Kirby Collection have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at Kirby Collection has units with dishwashers.
