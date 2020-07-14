Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range air conditioning w/d hookup oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome home to The Redford, a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Southeast Houston. The Redford is only minutes away from Hobby Airport, the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. It's a short drive to I-45, Beltway 8 and Highway 59, so you can easily get anywhere you need to be. With its close proximity to beautiful parks and a variety of restaurants and shopping centers nearby, The Redford is a wonderful place to live. The Redford is proud to offer twelve distinctive floor plans which range from a 554 square foot one bedroom one bath, to a 1200 square foot three bedroom two bath. Each spacious apartment home is bright and airy and features a gourmet kitchen, generous closets, mini blinds and an enclosed patio or balcony. Select homes feature built-in bookshelves and cozy fireplaces. Our residents love the amenities our community has to offer. They relax by one of the three saltwater swimming pools and keep in shape in the fitness center. Our little residents really appreciate the playground too. Those every day chores are a breeze in one of the eight on-site laundry facilities. Here at The Redford we have something for everyone. Come take a personal tour today, you'll be so glad you did!