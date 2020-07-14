All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

The Redford

1221 Redford Rd · (443) 648-9923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Redford Rd, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0301B · Avail. Aug 8

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 1303B · Avail. now

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Unit 0907B · Avail. now

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

See 95+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1507B · Avail. now

$907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 2105C · Avail. Aug 8

$907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 1815C · Avail. now

$907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

See 183+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0807C · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 0805C · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 0803C · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Redford.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome home to The Redford, a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Southeast Houston. The Redford is only minutes away from Hobby Airport, the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. It's a short drive to I-45, Beltway 8 and Highway 59, so you can easily get anywhere you need to be. With its close proximity to beautiful parks and a variety of restaurants and shopping centers nearby, The Redford is a wonderful place to live. The Redford is proud to offer twelve distinctive floor plans which range from a 554 square foot one bedroom one bath, to a 1200 square foot three bedroom two bath. Each spacious apartment home is bright and airy and features a gourmet kitchen, generous closets, mini blinds and an enclosed patio or balcony. Select homes feature built-in bookshelves and cozy fireplaces. Our residents love the amenities our community has to offer. They relax by one of the three saltwater swimming pools and keep in shape in the fitness center. Our little residents really appreciate the playground too. Those every day chores are a breeze in one of the eight on-site laundry facilities. Here at The Redford we have something for everyone. Come take a personal tour today, you'll be so glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Redford have any available units?
The Redford has 291 units available starting at $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Redford have?
Some of The Redford's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Redford currently offering any rent specials?
The Redford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Redford pet-friendly?
Yes, The Redford is pet friendly.
Does The Redford offer parking?
Yes, The Redford offers parking.
Does The Redford have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Redford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Redford have a pool?
Yes, The Redford has a pool.
Does The Redford have accessible units?
No, The Redford does not have accessible units.
Does The Redford have units with dishwashers?
No, The Redford does not have units with dishwashers.

