The Morgan

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $20 per month/pet.
restrictions: The following breeds restrictions apply: Chow-Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Pit Bulls, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, American Bully, Malamute, Bull Mastiff and Presa-Canario. Breed, size, weight limitations, fees and deposit requirements do not apply to assistance animals. We comply with all applicable fair housing laws. We will consider any request for reasonable accommodations.