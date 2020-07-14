All apartments in Houston
Find more places like The Morgan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The Morgan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Morgan

Open Now until 7pm
2401 Westridge Street · (706) 981-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
South Main
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2401 Westridge Street, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32-3223 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 25-2504 · Avail. Aug 31

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 34-3422 · Avail. Aug 24

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-2005 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 27-2712 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 27-2713 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Morgan.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
guest parking
lobby
The Morgan apartment homes offer a first-class lifestyle thanks to our prime location, lavish amenities, and spacious floor plan options. Blocks from NRG Stadium, and just south of Rice University, the Houston Zoo, and the Texas Medical Center, The Morgan is perfectly situated for your Houston lifestyle. Choose The Morgan and Live Happy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $20 per month/pet.
restrictions: The following breeds restrictions apply: Chow-Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Pit Bulls, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, American Bully, Malamute, Bull Mastiff and Presa-Canario. Breed, size, weight limitations, fees and deposit requirements do not apply to assistance animals. We comply with all applicable fair housing laws. We will consider any request for reasonable accommodations.
Parking Details: Open lot, permit, visitor parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Morgan have any available units?
The Morgan has 42 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Morgan have?
Some of The Morgan's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Morgan currently offering any rent specials?
The Morgan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Morgan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Morgan is pet friendly.
Does The Morgan offer parking?
Yes, The Morgan offers parking.
Does The Morgan have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Morgan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Morgan have a pool?
Yes, The Morgan has a pool.
Does The Morgan have accessible units?
Yes, The Morgan has accessible units.
Does The Morgan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Morgan has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Morgan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Sevona Park Row
15335 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity