Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

The Life at Spring Estates

16112 North Fwy · (346) 209-4261
Location

16112 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1033 · Avail. now

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 1933 · Avail. now

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 2032 · Avail. now

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Life at Spring Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Come home to The Life at Spring Estates, located in Houston, Texas. Choose from four unique floor plans with one, two and three-bedroom options. Our spacious apartment homes offer an array of sought-after features, to include 9-foot ceilings, carpeted and wood-style floors, central air and heating, covered parking, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and much more! Picture yourself cooking a gourmet meal in your all-electric kitchen with a dishwasher, a microwave, a kitchen pantry, and a refrigerator. What's more? We are a pet-friendly community and provide pet waste stations and free pet treats in our leasing center, so don't forget to bring along your furry friends!

Schedule your private tour today, and find out what it means to Live Life Right at The Life at Spring Estates!

THE LIFE AT
The Life at Spring Estates is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for our THE LIFE AT servi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 1-bedroom; $250 2-bedroom; First time renter's fee $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Trash: $8/month; Pest control: $3/month; Resident Liability Coverage Fee $25/month; Parcel Locker $5.99/month optional
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions (including but are not limited to) Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pitt Bull including Terrier, & mixes, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Saint Bernard, German Shepherd, Great Dane and Akita's or any animal. 65 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open parking; Carport $35 monthly; Assigned Parking $25 monthly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Life at Spring Estates have any available units?
The Life at Spring Estates has 3 units available starting at $1,041 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Life at Spring Estates have?
Some of The Life at Spring Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Life at Spring Estates currently offering any rent specials?
The Life at Spring Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Life at Spring Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, The Life at Spring Estates is pet friendly.
Does The Life at Spring Estates offer parking?
Yes, The Life at Spring Estates offers parking.
Does The Life at Spring Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Life at Spring Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Life at Spring Estates have a pool?
Yes, The Life at Spring Estates has a pool.
Does The Life at Spring Estates have accessible units?
No, The Life at Spring Estates does not have accessible units.
Does The Life at Spring Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Life at Spring Estates has units with dishwashers.

