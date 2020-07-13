Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal

The Lenox is a gated garden style community located near the Galleria area. With a touch of Texas hospitality, and a twist of sophistication, The Lenox Apartment Homes features studios, one and two bedroom floorplans with all the amenities your busy lifestyle demands. Apartment features include covered patios, full size washer/dryer connections*, plank flooring and/or plush carpeting, stylish mirrored dining room accents, energy efficient vertical blinds, brushed nickel lighting, and much, much, more! Step out your door for a day of shopping, or relax poolside in a friendly, comfortable atmosphere. Located close to The Galleria, we make it easy to experience the best shopping, culinary delights, and added attractions that Houston has to offer! Enjoy all the amenities required for gracious living and enjoy life at The Lenox Apartment Homes.