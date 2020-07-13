All apartments in Houston
Find more places like The Lenox Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The Lenox Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

The Lenox Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
6014 Winsome Ln · (614) 412-4641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6014 Winsome Ln, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-0217 · Avail. Sep 2

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 2-E138 · Avail. Aug 2

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1-E130 · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E239 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lenox Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
cats allowed
on-site laundry
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
The Lenox is a gated garden style community located near the Galleria area. With a touch of Texas hospitality, and a twist of sophistication, The Lenox Apartment Homes features studios, one and two bedroom floorplans with all the amenities your busy lifestyle demands. Apartment features include covered patios, full size washer/dryer connections*, plank flooring and/or plush carpeting, stylish mirrored dining room accents, energy efficient vertical blinds, brushed nickel lighting, and much, much, more! Step out your door for a day of shopping, or relax poolside in a friendly, comfortable atmosphere. Located close to The Galleria, we make it easy to experience the best shopping, culinary delights, and added attractions that Houston has to offer! Enjoy all the amenities required for gracious living and enjoy life at The Lenox Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200 Studio | $250 1/1 | $300 2/2
Move-in Fees: Admin $150, Util Transfer Fee $15, Pest Control $5
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash Allocated, Pest control $5 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Pet interview required. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Parking, reserved covered parking $20/m.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lenox Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Lenox Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lenox Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Lenox Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lenox Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Lenox Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lenox Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lenox Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Lenox Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Lenox Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Lenox Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lenox Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lenox Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Lenox Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Lenox Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Lenox Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Lenox Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lenox Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Lenox Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity