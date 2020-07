Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Welcome to the Grove at 43rd Apartments in Houston! Located in the established Garden Oaks area where you’ll discover the convenience of shopping, restaurants, pubs along with the quiet, tranquil neighborhood feel you desire.



Just minutes from TC Jester park, where you can enjoy a picnic with the family, a play date with your furry friend in their huge dog park, or simply getting some exercise biking or jogging along the beautiful trails along White Oak bayou!



The Grove at 43rd offers distinctively crafted 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that have been completely renovated. Renovations at The Grove at 43rd were completed in 2015 and are a must-see. We are a small boutique community which appeals to your desire for a home which feels more like a neighborhood than the larger run of the mill apartments. Come see why The Grove at 43rd is a unique community to be a part of!