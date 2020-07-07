Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access business center coffee bar fire pit game room shuffle board 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal package receiving

The gated community of The Grand on Memorial, located in Houston, TX, offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes conveniently situated between the I-10 and Beltway 8 Tollway, just a short distance from the Energy Corridor and minutes from downtown Houston. The apartment homes are within an easy walking distance to Terry Hershey Park and minutes to George Bush Park, Bear Creek Park, The Lakeside Country Club and City Centre. Residents at our community enjoy on-site amenities such as, a 24-hour cardio fitness center, poolside lounge with grilling areas and fireplace, and the poolside Promenade internet cafe which includes Mac/PC stations and free Wi-Fi.