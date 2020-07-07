All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

The Grand on Memorial

15135 Memorial Dr · (832) 664-7307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15135 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 5206 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7203 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grand on Memorial.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
business center
coffee bar
fire pit
game room
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. The gated community of The Grand on Memorial, located in Houston, TX, offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes conveniently situated between the I-10 and Beltway 8 Tollway, just a short distance from the Energy Corridor and minutes from downtown Houston. The apartment homes are within an easy walking distance to Terry Hershey Park and minutes to George Bush Park, Bear Creek Park, The Lakeside Country Club and City Centre. Residents at our community enjoy on-site amenities such as, a 24-hour cardio fitness center, poolside lounge with grilling areas and fireplace, and the poolside Promenade internet cafe which includes Mac/PC stations and free Wi-Fi. Come by and visit our relaxing, friendly community and tour our available apartments! View the gallery of our luxurious homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1st $300 ; Additional pet fee is $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month for 1 pet. $35/month for 2 pets.
restrictions: The Community is very pet friendly, but we do not allow aggressive breeds. 65 lb weight limit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Grand on Memorial have any available units?
The Grand on Memorial has 18 units available starting at $1,092 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grand on Memorial have?
Some of The Grand on Memorial's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grand on Memorial currently offering any rent specials?
The Grand on Memorial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grand on Memorial pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grand on Memorial is pet friendly.
Does The Grand on Memorial offer parking?
Yes, The Grand on Memorial offers parking.
Does The Grand on Memorial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grand on Memorial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grand on Memorial have a pool?
Yes, The Grand on Memorial has a pool.
Does The Grand on Memorial have accessible units?
No, The Grand on Memorial does not have accessible units.
Does The Grand on Memorial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grand on Memorial has units with dishwashers.

