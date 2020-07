Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar guest parking hot tub lobby

Discover peaceful apartment home living in Katy, Texas at The Gallery at Katy Apartments. The Gallery at Katy features newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Beyond the gated entry you'll find professionally-maintained, landscaped grounds, 2 resort-style swimming pools with new designer lounge furniture, a luxurious renovated clubhouse and fitness center. Inside your home you will love the updated kitchens, refurbished baths and cozy wood burning fireplaces. The Gallery at Katy is located in the top rated Katy Independent School District, minutes from I-10, Grand Parkway, George Bush Park, and the Energy Corridor. We are near the best in dining, shopping and entertainment. Visit The Gallery at Katy today and make coming home the best part of your day.