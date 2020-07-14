All apartments in Houston
The Cove Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2000 Bay Area Blvd · (281) 205-3618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1117 · Avail. Aug 31

$684

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. Sep 9

$688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. Aug 1

$688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cove Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
The Cove Apartments in Houston, Texas, provides everything you need conveniently located moments from your doorstep! Each of our one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, a welcoming wood burning fireplace, spacious closets to help you stay organized, flexible living spaces, and more. Select styles also feature a white appliance package, brushed nickel fixtures, and premium wood style flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The community's shared spaces include pet-friendly green spaces, resident lounge with a business center and a relaxing swimming pool with WiFi hotspots. Our prime location in the neighborhood is an added bonus! The Cove is nearby student transportation to the University of Houston, over 15 local favorite and chain restaurants are within walking distance, and major area attractions such as the Nassau Bay and Clear Lake, the Space Center Houston, Bay Area Museum, and Independence Plaza are just moments away! Want to know mor

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150, $250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cove Apartments have any available units?
The Cove Apartments has 10 units available starting at $684 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cove Apartments have?
Some of The Cove Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does The Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Cove Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Cove Apartments has a pool.
Does The Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
