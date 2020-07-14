Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar pool bbq/grill internet access parking on-site laundry

The Cove Apartments in Houston, Texas, provides everything you need conveniently located moments from your doorstep! Each of our one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, a welcoming wood burning fireplace, spacious closets to help you stay organized, flexible living spaces, and more. Select styles also feature a white appliance package, brushed nickel fixtures, and premium wood style flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The community's shared spaces include pet-friendly green spaces, resident lounge with a business center and a relaxing swimming pool with WiFi hotspots. Our prime location in the neighborhood is an added bonus! The Cove is nearby student transportation to the University of Houston, over 15 local favorite and chain restaurants are within walking distance, and major area attractions such as the Nassau Bay and Clear Lake, the Space Center Houston, Bay Area Museum, and Independence Plaza are just moments away! Want to know mor