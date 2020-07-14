All apartments in Houston
Find more places like The Core.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
The Core
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Core

3990 Washington Ave · (833) 273-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3990 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1147 · Avail. now

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 1-1115 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,218

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 1-1327 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1228 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit 1-1130 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,992

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Unit 2-2331 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Core.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
The Core Apartments in the Houston Heights area offer residents both a great location being close to Downtown Houston, Memorial Heights/Memorial Park and Midtown Houston.

Each apartment home in The Core boasts ceramic tile backsplashes, black appliances, stained concrete floors on the ground level and hardwood floors on each upper level, granite countertops, excellent views of downtown, 9' and 10' ceilings, and computer desks and bookshelves in some homes. The Core is a bit eccentric in its design, but gives residents all of the comforts of home and more.

The Core Apartments pays homage to the rich history of the Houston Heights to create a uniquely urban environment for living. Cosmopolitan in attitude and eclectic in its approach, this inspired residence brings aesthetic substance and peerless style to loft living in the city. Yet, it remains true to the character of the community. The Core offers a coffee lounge, a lap pool, a lavish two story clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Core have any available units?
The Core has 22 units available starting at $1,142 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Core have?
Some of The Core's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Core currently offering any rent specials?
The Core is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Core pet-friendly?
Yes, The Core is pet friendly.
Does The Core offer parking?
Yes, The Core offers parking.
Does The Core have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Core offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Core have a pool?
Yes, The Core has a pool.
Does The Core have accessible units?
No, The Core does not have accessible units.
Does The Core have units with dishwashers?
No, The Core does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Core?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity