The Core Apartments in the Houston Heights area offer residents both a great location being close to Downtown Houston, Memorial Heights/Memorial Park and Midtown Houston.



Each apartment home in The Core boasts ceramic tile backsplashes, black appliances, stained concrete floors on the ground level and hardwood floors on each upper level, granite countertops, excellent views of downtown, 9' and 10' ceilings, and computer desks and bookshelves in some homes. The Core is a bit eccentric in its design, but gives residents all of the comforts of home and more.



The Core Apartments pays homage to the rich history of the Houston Heights to create a uniquely urban environment for living. Cosmopolitan in attitude and eclectic in its approach, this inspired residence brings aesthetic substance and peerless style to loft living in the city. Yet, it remains true to the character of the community. The Core offers a coffee lounge, a lap pool, a lavish two story clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness