The Augusta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

The Augusta

2660 Augusta Dr · (281) 238-5183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2660 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F408 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit F108 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit A303 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D401 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,471

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit K202 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,491

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit H206 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,491

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Augusta.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
hot tub
Welcome Home To The Augusta Apartments that offer Luxurious, Loft-Style Living. Incomparably located at 2660 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057 in the highly desirable Uptown Houston Galleria area—minutes from Downtown, Uptown and Rice University—The Augusta Apartments is your perfect place to enjoy world-class shopping, dining, sporting and recreational opportunities, all within immediate reach. Being right at home at The Augusta means you’ll work just as well as you’ll play since our sublime central location offers easy access to Loop 610, Beltway 8, I-10, Hwy 59 and the area’s top engineering, oil, gas and software employers. And our pet friendly apartments mean that your four-legged family members will be right at home, too!
The Augusta is as accommodating as it is beautiful. You’ll find loft-style apartments enriched with robust design details like granite counter tops, Wilsonart wood flooring, imported slate tile and more. Our extensive selection of apartments allows you to choose

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 (first applicant), $35 per additional applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Augusta have any available units?
The Augusta has 21 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Augusta have?
Some of The Augusta's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
The Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Augusta pet-friendly?
Yes, The Augusta is pet friendly.
Does The Augusta offer parking?
Yes, The Augusta offers parking.
Does The Augusta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Augusta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Augusta have a pool?
Yes, The Augusta has a pool.
Does The Augusta have accessible units?
No, The Augusta does not have accessible units.
Does The Augusta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Augusta has units with dishwashers.
