Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker range walk in closets Property Amenities internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard hot tub

Welcome Home To The Augusta Apartments that offer Luxurious, Loft-Style Living. Incomparably located at 2660 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057 in the highly desirable Uptown Houston Galleria area—minutes from Downtown, Uptown and Rice University—The Augusta Apartments is your perfect place to enjoy world-class shopping, dining, sporting and recreational opportunities, all within immediate reach. Being right at home at The Augusta means you’ll work just as well as you’ll play since our sublime central location offers easy access to Loop 610, Beltway 8, I-10, Hwy 59 and the area’s top engineering, oil, gas and software employers. And our pet friendly apartments mean that your four-legged family members will be right at home, too!

The Augusta is as accommodating as it is beautiful. You’ll find loft-style apartments enriched with robust design details like granite counter tops, Wilsonart wood flooring, imported slate tile and more. Our extensive selection of apartments allows you to choose