Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground

If you are looking for an apartment or townhome in South Houston, TX, look no further, your search is over. At The Alcove Apartment Homes, our apartment community is equal parts affordability, comfort and convenience.The Alcove Apartment Homes offers one and two bedroom apartments, as well as a stylish and unique two bedroom townhome. We want you to fall in love with your home. In all, we offer six different floor plans for you to choose from. Units vary in size from 640 Р 1050 square feet. Inside each of our apartments you will find washer/dryer connections, air conditioning and a private patio or balcony. Our apartment community also features a number of desirable amenities, including a salt-water swimming pool and three clothes care facilities. For an added measure of comfort, we offer a daily courtesy patrol.We are located on Edgebrook Dr. near the Galveston Road (Highway 3) intersection. The Alcove Apartment Homes is ideally situated to serve the communities of South Houston, Pasadena and Southeast Houston. Almeda Mall is two short miles from our community, as are several METRO bus stops connecting you to Downtown, the Port of Houston and Hobby International Airport. Area employers include Ellington Field, Kindred Hospital, Texas ChildrenХs Hospital and the Pasadena Independent School District.At The Alcove Apartment Homes, our homes have been designed for your comfort. When you walk into one of our apartments, we want you to feel at home! Contact us today for more information on our available apartments or to schedule a tour. We look forward to meeting you soon!