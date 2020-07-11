All apartments in Houston
The Alcove

77 E Edgebrook Dr · (240) 837-8405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0306 · Avail. Sep 3

$698

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1805 · Avail. now

$719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 1515 · Avail. Aug 25

$761

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1316 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 4

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Alcove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
If you are looking for an apartment or townhome in South Houston, TX, look no further, your search is over. At The Alcove Apartment Homes, our apartment community is equal parts affordability, comfort and convenience.The Alcove Apartment Homes offers one and two bedroom apartments, as well as a stylish and unique two bedroom townhome. We want you to fall in love with your home. In all, we offer six different floor plans for you to choose from. Units vary in size from 640 Р 1050 square feet. Inside each of our apartments you will find washer/dryer connections, air conditioning and a private patio or balcony. Our apartment community also features a number of desirable amenities, including a salt-water swimming pool and three clothes care facilities. For an added measure of comfort, we offer a daily courtesy patrol.We are located on Edgebrook Dr. near the Galveston Road (Highway 3) intersection. The Alcove Apartment Homes is ideally situated to serve the communities of South Houston, Pasadena and Southeast Houston. Almeda Mall is two short miles from our community, as are several METRO bus stops connecting you to Downtown, the Port of Houston and Hobby International Airport. Area employers include Ellington Field, Kindred Hospital, Texas ChildrenХs Hospital and the Pasadena Independent School District.At The Alcove Apartment Homes, our homes have been designed for your comfort. When you walk into one of our apartments, we want you to feel at home! Contact us today for more information on our available apartments or to schedule a tour. We look forward to meeting you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Alcove have any available units?
The Alcove has 18 units available starting at $698 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Alcove have?
Some of The Alcove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Alcove currently offering any rent specials?
The Alcove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Alcove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Alcove is pet friendly.
Does The Alcove offer parking?
Yes, The Alcove offers parking.
Does The Alcove have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Alcove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Alcove have a pool?
Yes, The Alcove has a pool.
Does The Alcove have accessible units?
No, The Alcove does not have accessible units.
Does The Alcove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Alcove has units with dishwashers.
