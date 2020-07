Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub

Discover your new home at The Abbey at Briar Forest in Houston, Texas, near the Memorial City Mall. We offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent, each of which is handsomely equipped with features and amenities to impress. Relax in the comfort of your spacious floor plan, surrounded by beautiful finishes including granite-style countertops, black appliances and wood-style flooring. It's comfort you can see and feel.