Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:22 AM

Tanglewood Place

5920 Beverly Hill St · (424) 352-7178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5920 Beverly Hill St, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 44 · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tanglewood Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
range
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
internet access
on-site laundry
package receiving
carport
pet friendly
hot tub
Come home to Tanglewood Place! We offer the best apartment value in the Galleria area, with all the amenities of a large apartment complex in a small friendly community and at prices that are hard to believe. The residents of our 86 spacious apartments love it here as they enjoy our fitness center, game room-with ping-pong, foosball, and a pinball machine, Wi-Fi in the common area, a business center, a beautiful pool, free assigned covered parking, and much, much more. Enjoy tennis, baseball, soccer, picnics, and a great playground at nearby Anderson Park, only block away. We have the highest customer satisfaction rating in the neighborhood and we are ideally located close to the Galleria Shopping Center and the 59 freeway. We love our pets here at Tanglewood Place Apartments. We accept cats and small to large dogs, so bring the whole family and come visit us here and your apartment shopping will be done!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Breed restrictions, accept large dogs up to 70 lbs
Parking Details: (1) Free covered assigned parking spot per home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tanglewood Place have any available units?
Tanglewood Place has 2 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tanglewood Place have?
Some of Tanglewood Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tanglewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
Tanglewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tanglewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Tanglewood Place is pet friendly.
Does Tanglewood Place offer parking?
Yes, Tanglewood Place offers parking.
Does Tanglewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tanglewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tanglewood Place have a pool?
Yes, Tanglewood Place has a pool.
Does Tanglewood Place have accessible units?
No, Tanglewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does Tanglewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tanglewood Place has units with dishwashers.
