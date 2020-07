Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room green community internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Sunrise By The Park exudes all of the class and comfort youve been searching for. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes are a premiere Houston residence in the ideal Memorial Park neighborhood.







Chef-inspired kitchens fully equipped with stainless-steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and wood-style flooring are coupled with open-concept floor plans to deliver spaces rich in both function and sophistication.







Spacious, in-suite master baths feature custom framed mirrors, subway-tiled stand-up showers, and oversized soaking tubs to bring spa-like luxury into your daily lifestyle.