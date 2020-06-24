All apartments in Houston
Sterling Point
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Sterling Point

6601 Dunlap St · (505) 814-5273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6601 Dunlap St, Houston, TX 77081
Sharpstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B352 · Avail. Sep 19

$651

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit B328 · Avail. now

$651

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit B354 · Avail. now

$651

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 150+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B219 · Avail. Aug 21

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit B213 · Avail. Jul 31

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit A140 · Avail. Sep 22

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

See 34+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Point.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
guest parking
hot tub
Discover Sterling Point & Milagro Apartments, an intimate enclave of comfortable apartment homes in Houston, Texas. Located in the heart of shopping, dining, and entertainment, Our central location offers both convenience and comfort. Enjoy being close to local schools, historical attractions and Hwy 59, Loop 610 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Come home to live a carefree lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Our one and two bedroom floor plans, each with spacious living areas and modern amenities, were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Apartment amenities include an all electric kitchen, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, central air and heating, mini blinds, built-in bookshelves, washer and dryer connections and more – all at a cost you can afford! The comforts of Sterling Point & Milagro stretch far beyond your home. Escape the summer heat in one of our sparkling swimming pools. Our beautifully manicured limited access community provides the ultimate refuge from a hectic world. The peaceful and welcoming environment at Sterling Point & Milagro Apartments makes our communities the perfect choice for your new home! Come and reserve your own spacious, new home and begin a lifestyle you will truly enjoy today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 -12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom) admin fee
Additional: Renters insurance is recommended, Water: $35 for 1 bdrm and $65 for 2 bdrm, Trash, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer: $65/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: Carport included in lease, Reserved parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Point have any available units?
Sterling Point has 190 units available starting at $651 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Point have?
Some of Sterling Point's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Point currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Point is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Point offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Point offers parking.
Does Sterling Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Point have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Point has a pool.
Does Sterling Point have accessible units?
No, Sterling Point does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Point has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sterling Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

