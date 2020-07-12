St. Gregory's Beach

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Max Weight 99lb. Pets are allowed at our community with certain conditions as outlined in the TAA Animal Addendum and other Community Policies. A signed addendum plus payment of an additional deposit and pet fee is required upon obtaining a pet.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units