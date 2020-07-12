All apartments in Houston
Find more places like St. Gregory's Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
St. Gregory's Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

St. Gregory's Beach

5450 Timber Creek Place Dr · (424) 348-4712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5450 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX 77084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1209 · Avail. Jul 21

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1610 · Avail. now

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 1602 · Avail. Sep 29

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 509 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Gregory's Beach.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
St. GregoryХs BeachЙ.A Tropical Paradise Where the Weekend Lasts Forever Featuring one and two bedroom flats and town homes, St. GregoryХs Beach is a dream come true for those who enjoy resort style living. Relax on a white sandy beach surrounded by the vibrant colors of tropical flowers and plants. Eliminate stress with a swim in the lap pool, a workout in the fitness center, a peaceful escape unwinding in the Hawaiian spa or a special social time meeting with friends and neighbors at the pool-side palapa bar and outdoor cooking center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Max Weight 99lb. Pets are allowed at our community with certain conditions as outlined in the TAA Animal Addendum and other Community Policies. A signed addendum plus payment of an additional deposit and pet fee is required upon obtaining a pet.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Gregory's Beach have any available units?
St. Gregory's Beach has 23 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Gregory's Beach have?
Some of St. Gregory's Beach's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Gregory's Beach currently offering any rent specials?
St. Gregory's Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Gregory's Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Gregory's Beach is pet friendly.
Does St. Gregory's Beach offer parking?
Yes, St. Gregory's Beach offers parking.
Does St. Gregory's Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Gregory's Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Gregory's Beach have a pool?
Yes, St. Gregory's Beach has a pool.
Does St. Gregory's Beach have accessible units?
No, St. Gregory's Beach does not have accessible units.
Does St. Gregory's Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Gregory's Beach has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for St. Gregory's Beach?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St
Houston, TX 77007
IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Memorial City
872 Bettina Ct
Houston, TX 77024
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity