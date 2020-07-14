Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Silverado Apartments located in West Houston, Texas offers a unique selection of one and two bedroom apartments for rent. The classic style apartments include stylish brushed nickel accents, cherry wood cabinetry, granite-style countertops and colorful accent walls. Our newly renovated apartments have the latest contemporary finishes that are sure to impress. These new apartments include white shaker-style cabinets, beautiful tile backsplashes, stainless appliances, quartz counters, premium flooring, and more.



Located in the heart of the Energy Corridor, Silverado provides easy access to prime shopping, dining, and recreation. In addition to our superior location within the Houston ISD, our residents enjoy using our swimming pool and sundeck, pet friendly courtyards, grilling and picnic areas, and our brand new fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!