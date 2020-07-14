All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Silverado Apartments

1335 Silverado Dr · (281) 612-5368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1335 Silverado Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2208 · Avail. Oct 1

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 2601 · Avail. Sep 19

$773

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 0102 · Avail. Aug 1

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0604 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 0914 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silverado Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
concierge
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Silverado Apartments located in West Houston, Texas offers a unique selection of one and two bedroom apartments for rent. The classic style apartments include stylish brushed nickel accents, cherry wood cabinetry, granite-style countertops and colorful accent walls. Our newly renovated apartments have the latest contemporary finishes that are sure to impress. These new apartments include white shaker-style cabinets, beautiful tile backsplashes, stainless appliances, quartz counters, premium flooring, and more.

Located in the heart of the Energy Corridor, Silverado provides easy access to prime shopping, dining, and recreation. In addition to our superior location within the Houston ISD, our residents enjoy using our swimming pool and sundeck, pet friendly courtyards, grilling and picnic areas, and our brand new fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silverado Apartments have any available units?
Silverado Apartments has 16 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Silverado Apartments have?
Some of Silverado Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silverado Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Silverado Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silverado Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Silverado Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Silverado Apartments offer parking?
No, Silverado Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Silverado Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Silverado Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Silverado Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Silverado Apartments has a pool.
Does Silverado Apartments have accessible units?
No, Silverado Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Silverado Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Silverado Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
