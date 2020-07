Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport hot tub

Welcome to Serena Village Apartments. Located in, Durham, North Carolina, this charming apartment community reminds you of a great town where everyone knows each other by name. New amenities and professionally designed finishes bring warmth and comfort into your apartment home.