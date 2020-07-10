All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Serena Grove

17630 Wayforest Dr · (281) 393-4969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17630 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX 77060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0608 · Avail. now

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0357 · Avail. Aug 7

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 0269 · Avail. Aug 31

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 0288 · Avail. Aug 31

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serena Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes which feature tile and wood flooring, black and stainless steel appliances, modern sinks and tile sourround tubs. You will love our warm, yet contemporary one and two bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plans to choose from! We are excited about the changes happening here at Serena Grove and many thousands of dollars have been spent elevating this cozy community! As you enter you will notice the changes right away, from the sleek new look of our modern leasing office, to our super convenient "Serena Pass" state of the art automated RFID gate system. Serena Pass allows residents to pass through the gates without pressing any buttons, rolling down windows or using remote controls. Our residents love it! Additionally, because regulating visitor access is an important security measure, Grove's visitor access is controlled via a separate, designated visitor entrance.

To further enhance security, video surveillance cameras have been installed throughout the community.

We have also added a fitness center and a new community room. The community room is ideal for hosting our various community events, activities and workshops and supports our mission of creating a connected community culture.

Serena Grove is a short 10 minute drive of the Airport, 20 minutes to downtown Houston, 10-15 minutes to Spring and 20-25 mins to The Woodlands and is conveniently located near major highways, including Beltway 8, Interstate 45, and the Hardy Toll Road.

We are also very proud to have local, hands-on management and a corporate resident relations department, which allows us to review and address any concerns in a prompt, professional manner. Complete resident satisfaction as our goal! Stop by for a tour of our beautiful new model and ask about our specials today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serena Grove have any available units?
Serena Grove has 5 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Serena Grove have?
Some of Serena Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serena Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Serena Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serena Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Serena Grove is pet friendly.
Does Serena Grove offer parking?
Yes, Serena Grove offers parking.
Does Serena Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Serena Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Serena Grove have a pool?
Yes, Serena Grove has a pool.
Does Serena Grove have accessible units?
No, Serena Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Serena Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serena Grove has units with dishwashers.
