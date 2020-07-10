Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes which feature tile and wood flooring, black and stainless steel appliances, modern sinks and tile sourround tubs. You will love our warm, yet contemporary one and two bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plans to choose from! We are excited about the changes happening here at Serena Grove and many thousands of dollars have been spent elevating this cozy community! As you enter you will notice the changes right away, from the sleek new look of our modern leasing office, to our super convenient "Serena Pass" state of the art automated RFID gate system. Serena Pass allows residents to pass through the gates without pressing any buttons, rolling down windows or using remote controls. Our residents love it! Additionally, because regulating visitor access is an important security measure, Grove's visitor access is controlled via a separate, designated visitor entrance.



To further enhance security, video surveillance cameras have been installed throughout the community.



We have also added a fitness center and a new community room. The community room is ideal for hosting our various community events, activities and workshops and supports our mission of creating a connected community culture.



Serena Grove is a short 10 minute drive of the Airport, 20 minutes to downtown Houston, 10-15 minutes to Spring and 20-25 mins to The Woodlands and is conveniently located near major highways, including Beltway 8, Interstate 45, and the Hardy Toll Road.



We are also very proud to have local, hands-on management and a corporate resident relations department, which allows us to review and address any concerns in a prompt, professional manner. Complete resident satisfaction as our goal! Stop by for a tour of our beautiful new model and ask about our specials today!