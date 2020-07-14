Savannah Place I & II.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

Looking for an apartment in Houston, Texas? Look no further! Savannah Place is a superb apartment home community in a park-like setting, offering tranquility and beauty. Magnificent parks outline our community, offering everything from nature walks to skateboarding. Fun-Plex Amusement Park and the best shopping and dining that Houston has to offer are just minutes away.



Choose from multiple floor plans featuring spacious one and two bedroom homes. Savannah Place has meticulously fashioned our homes with exceptional quality, and it shows in the abundance of amenities, including private balconies or decks that offer marvelous views, wood-burning fireplaces, and washers and dryers in every home!



Working out is even luxurious at Savannah Place with our state-of-the-art fitness center, or you can unwind in our refreshing swimming pool and hot tub. Whatever your desire, Savannah Place is here to satisfy! Call us today for an appointment your dream home awaits!