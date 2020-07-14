All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
Savannah Place I & II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Savannah Place I & II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Savannah Place I & II

Open Now until 5:30pm
3003 Windchase Boulevard · (281) 666-9515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3003 Windchase Boulevard, Houston, TX 77082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. now

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savannah Place I & II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
Looking for an apartment in Houston, Texas? Look no further! Savannah Place is a superb apartment home community in a park-like setting, offering tranquility and beauty. Magnificent parks outline our community, offering everything from nature walks to skateboarding. Fun-Plex Amusement Park and the best shopping and dining that Houston has to offer are just minutes away.\n\nChoose from multiple floor plans featuring spacious one and two bedroom homes. Savannah Place has meticulously fashioned our homes with exceptional quality, and it shows in the abundance of amenities, including private balconies or decks that offer marvelous views, wood-burning fireplaces, and washers and dryers in every home!\n\nWorking out is even luxurious at Savannah Place with our state-of-the-art fitness center, or you can unwind in our refreshing swimming pool and hot tub. Whatever your desire, Savannah Place is here to satisfy! Call us today for an appointment your dream home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive
Parking Details: Assigned parking, car ports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Savannah Place I & II have any available units?
Savannah Place I & II has 2 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Savannah Place I & II have?
Some of Savannah Place I & II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savannah Place I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Savannah Place I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savannah Place I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Savannah Place I & II is pet friendly.
Does Savannah Place I & II offer parking?
Yes, Savannah Place I & II offers parking.
Does Savannah Place I & II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savannah Place I & II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savannah Place I & II have a pool?
Yes, Savannah Place I & II has a pool.
Does Savannah Place I & II have accessible units?
No, Savannah Place I & II does not have accessible units.
Does Savannah Place I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savannah Place I & II has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
1901 Richmond Ave
1901 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr
Houston, TX 77396
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston