Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

San Remo

1502 Partnership Way · (361) 866-5541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1502 Partnership Way, Houston, TX 77449

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 10107 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 10203 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 37+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07304 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 07305 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 02101 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Remo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
roommate matching
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to San RemoKatys newest apartment community! Built by Sueba USA, San Remo features unrivaled community amenities and stylish, sophisticated apartment homes. At San Remo, you will find both luxury and convenience. Residents can enjoy the exclusive 24-hour athletic center with interactive cardio equipment, net caf with iMac desktops, chic indoor and outdoor social areas, ultra-lux leisure and lap pool, dog park, playground and gourmet coffee bar.

Each of our luxury apartment homes were designed with residents in mind. Choose from one and two bedroom floorplans with walk-in closets, oversized soaking tubs, designer wood-style flooring, and spacious patios. Each home is carefully crafted with an open-concept gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom kitchen cabinetry.

With convenient access to the newly expanded Grand Parkway and the future University of Houston Katy campus, San Remo is the perfect combination of suburban ease and urban flair. If you are looking for an apartment home in West Houston, look no further than San Remo. For more information about our new community please contact our leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60-$80
Deposit: $200 1/1, $300 2/2
Move-in Fees: $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 35 Amenity fee (Valet Trash, Covered Parking, Parcel Lockers)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: All Covered or Detached garages for a monthly fee.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Remo have any available units?
San Remo has 48 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does San Remo have?
Some of San Remo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Remo currently offering any rent specials?
San Remo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Remo pet-friendly?
Yes, San Remo is pet friendly.
Does San Remo offer parking?
Yes, San Remo offers parking.
Does San Remo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Remo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Remo have a pool?
Yes, San Remo has a pool.
Does San Remo have accessible units?
Yes, San Remo has accessible units.
Does San Remo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Remo has units with dishwashers.

