Amenities
Welcome to San RemoKatys newest apartment community! Built by Sueba USA, San Remo features unrivaled community amenities and stylish, sophisticated apartment homes. At San Remo, you will find both luxury and convenience. Residents can enjoy the exclusive 24-hour athletic center with interactive cardio equipment, net caf with iMac desktops, chic indoor and outdoor social areas, ultra-lux leisure and lap pool, dog park, playground and gourmet coffee bar.
Each of our luxury apartment homes were designed with residents in mind. Choose from one and two bedroom floorplans with walk-in closets, oversized soaking tubs, designer wood-style flooring, and spacious patios. Each home is carefully crafted with an open-concept gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom kitchen cabinetry.
With convenient access to the newly expanded Grand Parkway and the future University of Houston Katy campus, San Remo is the perfect combination of suburban ease and urban flair. If you are looking for an apartment home in West Houston, look no further than San Remo. For more information about our new community please contact our leasing office today.