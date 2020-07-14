All apartments in Houston
Find more places like San Antigua.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
San Antigua
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

San Antigua

15300 Cutten Rd · (970) 465-8823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15300 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX 77070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

A-2

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

B-1

$1,260

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

C-1

$1,580

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

C-2

$1,630

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

D-1

$1,705

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Antigua.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Welcome home to San Antigua! Located in Northwest Houston's, sophisticated Vintage Park Village, San Antigua has all the amenities of Downtown Houston living in the cultured suburbs. San Antigua is a mid-rise with elevator accessible, one and two bedroom homes laden with all the amenities that will satisfy the most sophisticated needs. Whether relaxing in the twenty one seat spa, hosting a gathering at one of the outdoor verandas or socializing at the dog park, we are certain you will be able to relax and re-energize. The Vintage, San Antigua is close to an array of shopping, restaurants and conveniently located near 249 Tomball Parkway. San Antigua is professionally managed by the Tipton Group, which manage and maintain properties throughout Houston's most prestigious communities. If you want modern living with the suburban life style you have arrived at San Antigua.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 - $80
Deposit: $225 1/1 and $325 2/2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
Parking Details: Covered Parking included. Detached garages for rent.
Storage Details: Storage units 7X7 @ $35/mo and 13X7 @ $55/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Antigua have any available units?
San Antigua offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,145 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,580. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does San Antigua have?
Some of San Antigua's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Antigua currently offering any rent specials?
San Antigua is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Antigua pet-friendly?
Yes, San Antigua is pet friendly.
Does San Antigua offer parking?
Yes, San Antigua offers parking.
Does San Antigua have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Antigua offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Antigua have a pool?
Yes, San Antigua has a pool.
Does San Antigua have accessible units?
Yes, San Antigua has accessible units.
Does San Antigua have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Antigua has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for San Antigua?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
West Brook
10990 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity