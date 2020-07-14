Amenities
Welcome home to San Antigua! Located in Northwest Houston's, sophisticated Vintage Park Village, San Antigua has all the amenities of Downtown Houston living in the cultured suburbs. San Antigua is a mid-rise with elevator accessible, one and two bedroom homes laden with all the amenities that will satisfy the most sophisticated needs. Whether relaxing in the twenty one seat spa, hosting a gathering at one of the outdoor verandas or socializing at the dog park, we are certain you will be able to relax and re-energize. The Vintage, San Antigua is close to an array of shopping, restaurants and conveniently located near 249 Tomball Parkway. San Antigua is professionally managed by the Tipton Group, which manage and maintain properties throughout Houston's most prestigious communities. If you want modern living with the suburban life style you have arrived at San Antigua.