Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

Rosslyn

4300 Rosslyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Rosslyn Road, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
*2020 Special: Rare Find, Unbelievable Oak Forest Luxury Apartment! (remodeled in 2016, water, trash, parking Included) Boutique Luxury community, 22 Units, boast an incredibly beautiful interior with Tile floors, washer/dryer, 1 gated parking space, water & trash Included. Take a look at this Fresh/Clean Interior at a Community with an Incredibly great atmosphere. Nearby is GROWING/EXPANDING AREA! Easy Access to Trails, Parks, Eateries such as Gatlins BBQ, Juanita's Mexican, Union Kitchen on Ella, Esther's Cajun Cafe, Miller's Cafe & more. Kroger down the street & Whole Foods Market 3.9 miles away. (ONLY ONE PARKING SPACE)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosslyn have any available units?
Rosslyn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosslyn have?
Some of Rosslyn's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosslyn currently offering any rent specials?
Rosslyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosslyn pet-friendly?
No, Rosslyn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Rosslyn offer parking?
Yes, Rosslyn offers parking.
Does Rosslyn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosslyn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosslyn have a pool?
No, Rosslyn does not have a pool.
Does Rosslyn have accessible units?
No, Rosslyn does not have accessible units.
Does Rosslyn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosslyn has units with dishwashers.

