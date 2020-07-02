Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

*2020 Special: Rare Find, Unbelievable Oak Forest Luxury Apartment! (remodeled in 2016, water, trash, parking Included) Boutique Luxury community, 22 Units, boast an incredibly beautiful interior with Tile floors, washer/dryer, 1 gated parking space, water & trash Included. Take a look at this Fresh/Clean Interior at a Community with an Incredibly great atmosphere. Nearby is GROWING/EXPANDING AREA! Easy Access to Trails, Parks, Eateries such as Gatlins BBQ, Juanita's Mexican, Union Kitchen on Ella, Esther's Cajun Cafe, Miller's Cafe & more. Kroger down the street & Whole Foods Market 3.9 miles away. (ONLY ONE PARKING SPACE)