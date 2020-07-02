All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Rollingwood

670 Maxey Rd · (224) 427-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

670 Maxey Rd, Houston, TX 77013
Northshore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1004 · Avail. Jul 14

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 918 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1809 · Avail. Aug 11

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rollingwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
guest parking
hot tub
playground
Experience a carefree lifestyle at Rollingwood Apartments. Perfectly situated in beautiful Northeast Houston, Rollingwood is the ideal place to call home! Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the great state of Texas. You'll love the convenience of being located near desirable local shopping and we are only minutes away from I-10 and US-90. Our community offers thirteen one, two and three bedroom floor plans which were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each apartment home is a unique combination of comfort and attention to detail. Our stylish property offers a fully-equipped all electric kitchen with pantry, brushed nickel fixtures, ceiling fans, hard wood flooring, plush carpeting, mini and vertical blinds, generous walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, balcony or patio and so much more! Becoming a resident of Rollingwood Apartments means you gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Apartment community features include a beautiful pool, elegant clubhouse, gated access, soccer field, picnic area with barbecue, beautiful landscaping, professional management and more. Rollingwood was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living in Houston, TX! Good friends make great neighbors - do you have one? Use our "Refer a Friend" option to invite them to Rollingwood Apartments! We also have an awesome e-brochure - send it to your friends and brag about your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Doberman
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rollingwood have any available units?
Rollingwood has 28 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Rollingwood have?
Some of Rollingwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rollingwood currently offering any rent specials?
Rollingwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rollingwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Rollingwood is pet friendly.
Does Rollingwood offer parking?
Yes, Rollingwood offers parking.
Does Rollingwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rollingwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rollingwood have a pool?
Yes, Rollingwood has a pool.
Does Rollingwood have accessible units?
No, Rollingwood does not have accessible units.
Does Rollingwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rollingwood has units with dishwashers.
