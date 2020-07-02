Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport guest parking hot tub playground

Experience a carefree lifestyle at Rollingwood Apartments. Perfectly situated in beautiful Northeast Houston, Rollingwood is the ideal place to call home! Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the great state of Texas. You'll love the convenience of being located near desirable local shopping and we are only minutes away from I-10 and US-90. Our community offers thirteen one, two and three bedroom floor plans which were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each apartment home is a unique combination of comfort and attention to detail. Our stylish property offers a fully-equipped all electric kitchen with pantry, brushed nickel fixtures, ceiling fans, hard wood flooring, plush carpeting, mini and vertical blinds, generous walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, balcony or patio and so much more! Becoming a resident of Rollingwood Apartments means you gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Apartment community features include a beautiful pool, elegant clubhouse, gated access, soccer field, picnic area with barbecue, beautiful landscaping, professional management and more. Rollingwood was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living in Houston, TX! Good friends make great neighbors - do you have one? Use our "Refer a Friend" option to invite them to Rollingwood Apartments! We also have an awesome e-brochure - send it to your friends and brag about your home!