Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access

We've got the key to your dream home at Rockridge Square! Our unique community features beautiful lush landscaped grounds with two sparkling swimming pools, distinctive interior amenities including fully equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and bright, open living areas. Live, play, and relax at Rockridge Square. Enjoy maintenance-free living with 24-hour emergency maintenance.



Our friendly community is conveniently located in Houston, Texas near I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. With outstanding management and staff, our residents are proud to call Rockridge Square home. Our community has everything you need in one place. Call today to schedule a tour of our community!