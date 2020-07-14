All apartments in Houston
Rockridge Square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:53 PM

Rockridge Square

17715 Wayforest Dr · (281) 888-0573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17715 Wayforest Dr, Houston, TX 77060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0116 · Avail. Aug 20

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockridge Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
We've got the key to your dream home at Rockridge Square! Our unique community features beautiful lush landscaped grounds with two sparkling swimming pools, distinctive interior amenities including fully equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and bright, open living areas. Live, play, and relax at Rockridge Square. Enjoy maintenance-free living with 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Our friendly community is conveniently located in Houston, Texas near I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. With outstanding management and staff, our residents are proud to call Rockridge Square home. Our community has everything you need in one place. Call today to schedule a tour of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockridge Square have any available units?
Rockridge Square has a unit available for $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Rockridge Square have?
Some of Rockridge Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockridge Square currently offering any rent specials?
Rockridge Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockridge Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockridge Square is pet friendly.
Does Rockridge Square offer parking?
Yes, Rockridge Square offers parking.
Does Rockridge Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rockridge Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockridge Square have a pool?
Yes, Rockridge Square has a pool.
Does Rockridge Square have accessible units?
No, Rockridge Square does not have accessible units.
Does Rockridge Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rockridge Square has units with dishwashers.
