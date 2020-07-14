Amenities
This unique, friendly community reminds you of a small town setting where neighbors know each other by name. Enjoy maintenance-free living with 24-hour emergency maintenance, landscaped courtyards, a sparkling pool, plus all the interior features and amenities you expect, including two tone paint, fully equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, full size washer & dryer connects* and bright, open living areas. Make Rockridge Commons your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations. Live, play, and relax at Rockridge