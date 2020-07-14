Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub internet access

This unique, friendly community reminds you of a small town setting where neighbors know each other by name. Enjoy maintenance-free living with 24-hour emergency maintenance, landscaped courtyards, a sparkling pool, plus all the interior features and amenities you expect, including two tone paint, fully equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, full size washer & dryer connects* and bright, open living areas. Make Rockridge Commons your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations. Live, play, and relax at Rockridge