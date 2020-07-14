All apartments in Houston
Rockridge Commons
Rockridge Commons

17206 Imperial Valley Dr · (281) 393-4332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17206 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockridge Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
This unique, friendly community reminds you of a small town setting where neighbors know each other by name. Enjoy maintenance-free living with 24-hour emergency maintenance, landscaped courtyards, a sparkling pool, plus all the interior features and amenities you expect, including two tone paint, fully equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, full size washer & dryer connects* and bright, open living areas. Make Rockridge Commons your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations. Live, play, and relax at Rockridge

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockridge Commons have any available units?
Rockridge Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Rockridge Commons have?
Some of Rockridge Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockridge Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Rockridge Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockridge Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockridge Commons is pet friendly.
Does Rockridge Commons offer parking?
Yes, Rockridge Commons offers parking.
Does Rockridge Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rockridge Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockridge Commons have a pool?
Yes, Rockridge Commons has a pool.
Does Rockridge Commons have accessible units?
No, Rockridge Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Rockridge Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rockridge Commons has units with dishwashers.
