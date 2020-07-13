All apartments in Houston
Rockridge Bend
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Rockridge Bend

Open Now until 6pm
770 Greens Rd · (281) 393-4595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 7

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 616 · Avail. Aug 7

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. Oct 1

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rockridge Bend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
internet access
A beautiful community in the Greenspoint District of Houston. There is plenty to enjoy in surrounding shopping centers and local cafe's. You can also enjoy the two local parks with beautiful landscaped recreational fields, a water sprayground, two sand volleyball courts, a softball field and hike-and-bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in lease (1 per unit).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rockridge Bend have any available units?
Rockridge Bend has 4 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Rockridge Bend have?
Some of Rockridge Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rockridge Bend currently offering any rent specials?
Rockridge Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rockridge Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, Rockridge Bend is pet friendly.
Does Rockridge Bend offer parking?
Yes, Rockridge Bend offers parking.
Does Rockridge Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rockridge Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rockridge Bend have a pool?
Yes, Rockridge Bend has a pool.
Does Rockridge Bend have accessible units?
No, Rockridge Bend does not have accessible units.
Does Rockridge Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rockridge Bend has units with dishwashers.
