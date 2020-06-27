Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Riverbrook
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:20 PM
1 of 1
Riverbrook
9425 Scott Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
9425 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Riverbrook have any available units?
Riverbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is Riverbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Riverbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverbrook pet-friendly?
No, Riverbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does Riverbrook offer parking?
No, Riverbrook does not offer parking.
Does Riverbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverbrook have a pool?
No, Riverbrook does not have a pool.
Does Riverbrook have accessible units?
No, Riverbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Riverbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Riverbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverbrook has units with air conditioning.
