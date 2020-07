Rice Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access lobby package receiving valet service on-site laundry fire pit

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. An Icon Reborn. Welcome to a re-envisioned living experience in the heart of downtown Houston. The Rice has been THE place for whos who for decades. Its got a romantic heart as big as Texas and an elegance thats undeniably relevant today. The prestige continues with a unique opportunity to call The Rice home. Youre cordially invited to thrive in completely upgraded, fully appointed, loft residences with spectacular downtown views. Enjoy designer finishes and industrial modern inspired style. Experience luxe amenity signatures like a fully equipped fitness studio, concierge services, complimentary valet parking and so much more. This is the downtown upscale experience youve always wanted. Reach out to the professional Greystar Management Team today to schedule your own private tour of the stunning historic lofts currently available at ...