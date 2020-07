Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar courtyard guest parking

Your charming new home in Houston, Texas awaits you at Residence at Garden Oaks. Our quaint community is situated in the Independence Heights area, offering all of the conveniences of the city. Shopping and entertainment are just minutes away with a wide array of dining options. Easy access to Interstate 45 makes everything you need easily available to you.