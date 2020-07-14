All apartments in Houston
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments

9988 Windmill Lakes · (713) 568-7034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2611 · Avail. Aug 15

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 2005 · Avail. now

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 2614 · Avail. Aug 23

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0112 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 0206 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
package receiving
playground
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include but are not limited to Akitas, Chows, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terrier breeds, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Malamutes, Korean Jindos, Presa Canarios, Huskies, and Wolf Hybrids. Any mixes of these breeds are also prohibited. No exotic pets allowed.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments have any available units?
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments has 38 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments have?
Some of Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments has units with dishwashers.
