Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments

Lease Length: 2-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds include but are not limited to Akitas, Chows, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terrier breeds, Rottweilers, Great Danes, Malamutes, Korean Jindos, Presa Canarios, Huskies, and Wolf Hybrids. Any mixes of these breeds are also prohibited. No exotic pets allowed.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet