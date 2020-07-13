All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Reserve at Creekbend

7600 Creekbend Dr · (938) 777-7933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1028 · Avail. Aug 14

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1722 · Avail. Aug 14

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 1701 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Creekbend.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to The Reserve at Creekbend\nLove Where You Live\nNo detail has been overlooked in an extensive property renovation at The Reserve at Creekbend. Our truly affordable community offers a neighborhood of comfort and convenience supported by a professional management team dedicated to exceptional customer service with you in mind! Nestled in a wooded setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Regular Deposit: $350 (1 bdrm), $450 (2 bdrm), $600 (3 bdrm), Deposit may increase based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: Rottweiler, Chow, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Pit bull. 40 lbs limit.
Parking Details: Reserved Spaces Available, Parking Permit Only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Creekbend have any available units?
Reserve at Creekbend has 8 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Creekbend have?
Some of Reserve at Creekbend's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Creekbend currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Creekbend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Creekbend pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Creekbend is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Creekbend offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Creekbend offers parking.
Does Reserve at Creekbend have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Creekbend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Creekbend have a pool?
No, Reserve at Creekbend does not have a pool.
Does Reserve at Creekbend have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Creekbend has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Creekbend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Creekbend has units with dishwashers.
