Reserve at Creekbend

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Regular Deposit: $350 (1 bdrm), $450 (2 bdrm), $600 (3 bdrm), Deposit may increase based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $0
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: Rottweiler, Chow, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Pit bull. 40 lbs limit.
Parking Details: Reserved Spaces Available, Parking Permit Only.