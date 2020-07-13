Reserve at Braes Forest

Lease Length: 6 or 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 (one pet); $250 (two pets)
fee: $150 (one pet); $250 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 55 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Reserved: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.