Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Reserve at Braes Forest

8000 Creekbend Dr · (281) 393-4295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$668

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1610 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Braes Forest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
The Reserve at Braes Forest offers TOTALLY renovated studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy amenities such as controlled access gates, air-conditioned laundry centers, a Blue Star rated community, fabulous social activities and so much more in thoughtfully-designed oversized floor plans. Conveniently located in southwest Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 (one pet); $250 (two pets)
fee: $150 (one pet); $250 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 55 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Reserved: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in select units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Braes Forest have any available units?
Reserve at Braes Forest has 12 units available starting at $668 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Braes Forest have?
Some of Reserve at Braes Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Braes Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Braes Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Braes Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Braes Forest is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Braes Forest offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Braes Forest offers parking.
Does Reserve at Braes Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Braes Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Braes Forest have a pool?
No, Reserve at Braes Forest does not have a pool.
Does Reserve at Braes Forest have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Braes Forest has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Braes Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, Reserve at Braes Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
