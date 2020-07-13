All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:13 AM

Reserve at Bankside

10700 Fondren Rd · (713) 597-8425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10700 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77096
Greater Fondren Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2407 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Bankside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to The Reserve at Bankside\nLove Where You Live\nOur totally renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments include energy saving features such as 13 SEER air conditioning, insulated front doors, double pane insulated windows, and fluorescent lighting as well as high-end interior finishes including granite countertops. Our amenities include a gated community, new state-of-the-art fitness center, park-like playground, monthly social activities, award winning maintenance service and an after-school program for the kids and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (1 bedroom), $450 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Bankside have any available units?
Reserve at Bankside has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Bankside have?
Some of Reserve at Bankside's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Bankside currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Bankside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Bankside pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Bankside is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Bankside offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Bankside offers parking.
Does Reserve at Bankside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Bankside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Bankside have a pool?
No, Reserve at Bankside does not have a pool.
Does Reserve at Bankside have accessible units?
No, Reserve at Bankside does not have accessible units.
Does Reserve at Bankside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Bankside has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Reserve at Bankside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

