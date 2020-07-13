Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments green community internet access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to The Reserve at Bankside

Love Where You Live

Our totally renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments include energy saving features such as 13 SEER air conditioning, insulated front doors, double pane insulated windows, and fluorescent lighting as well as high-end interior finishes including granite countertops. Our amenities include a gated community, new state-of-the-art fitness center, park-like playground, monthly social activities, award winning maintenance service and an after-school program for the kids and so much more.