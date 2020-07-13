Amenities
Welcome to The Reserve at Bankside\nLove Where You Live\nOur totally renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments include energy saving features such as 13 SEER air conditioning, insulated front doors, double pane insulated windows, and fluorescent lighting as well as high-end interior finishes including granite countertops. Our amenities include a gated community, new state-of-the-art fitness center, park-like playground, monthly social activities, award winning maintenance service and an after-school program for the kids and so much more.