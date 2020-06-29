All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Redford Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Redford Square
Last updated October 13 2019 at 5:08 AM

Redford Square

9406 Redford St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Hobby Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9406 Redford St, Houston, TX 77075
Greater Hobby Area

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redford Square have any available units?
Redford Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is Redford Square currently offering any rent specials?
Redford Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redford Square pet-friendly?
No, Redford Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Redford Square offer parking?
No, Redford Square does not offer parking.
Does Redford Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redford Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redford Square have a pool?
No, Redford Square does not have a pool.
Does Redford Square have accessible units?
No, Redford Square does not have accessible units.
Does Redford Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Redford Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Redford Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Redford Square does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Star
1111 Rusk St
Houston, TX 77002
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston