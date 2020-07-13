Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quay Point Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Quay Point Apartments, where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy such amenities as a swimming pool, clubhouse, and on-site laundry. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner. Let Quay Point Apartments be your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Quay Point Apartments have any available units?
Quay Point Apartments has 6 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Quay Point Apartments have?
Some of Quay Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quay Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Quay Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.