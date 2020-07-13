All apartments in Houston
Quay Point Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Quay Point Apartments

3925 Arlington Square Dr · (281) 612-5182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0.470 · Avail. Aug 19

$640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0.497 · Avail. Aug 12

$790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.552 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 0.549 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quay Point Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Quay Point Apartments, where quality and comfort meet. Enjoy such amenities as a swimming pool, clubhouse, and on-site laundry. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner. Let Quay Point Apartments be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quay Point Apartments have any available units?
Quay Point Apartments has 6 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Quay Point Apartments have?
Some of Quay Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quay Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Quay Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quay Point Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Quay Point Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Quay Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Quay Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Quay Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quay Point Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quay Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Quay Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Quay Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Quay Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Quay Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quay Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road
Houston, TX 77049
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Le Palais Apartments
1916 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057

