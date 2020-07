Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker oven Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system business center clubhouse courtyard doorman fire pit 24hr gym green community playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal pet friendly

Apartments For Rent located at 8627 Hufsmith Road in Tomball, Texas—Near Spring and only about fifteen minutes and less than ten miles from The Woodlands(R) and less than 45 minutes to downtown Houston—The Preserve Apartments at Spring Creek offers beautifully and stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartments that seamlessly fuse natural beauty, artful distinction and casual sophistication close to the city, yet a peaceful retreat away.

Magnificently designed with natural wood and stone and complemented by grand niches and resort-style community amenities, The Preserve Apartments at Spring Creek exudes a unique balance of energy and serenity. It’s elemental—yet polished. It’s bold—yet serene. It’s your life—only better.

Our broad range of luxurious, stylish and expansive one, two and three-bedroom apartments in the Woodlands area makes it easy to choose an apartment that’s perfect for you. Our luxurious apartments are fully appointed with details that exude quality and comf