Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly guest suite hot tub internet access

Piper's Cove...Located conveniently between Houston and Galveston, minutes from NASA, The University of Houston-Clear Lake and thriving Clear Lake City, Piper's Cove is the ultimate in contemporary apartment homes. Enjoy water sports such as sailing, water skiing and fishing as well as lakeside dining and fantastic nightlife at nearby Clear Lake. Baybrook Mall satisfies your shopping needs and Armand Bayou Nature Center offers more recreational opportunities. Come experience the excitement at Piper's Cove.