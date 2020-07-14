All apartments in Houston
Pine Village Boutique Apartments
Pine Village Boutique Apartments

9733 Neuens Road · (505) 560-2824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9733 Neuens Road, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Village Boutique Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
community garden
dog park
internet access
We are located in a quiet residential area of the revived and dynamic Spring Branch District of Houston, Texas! Pine Village Boutique Apartments serve as an urban retreat for those who want to live close to work, school, and all the fun Memorial City, Downtown Houston, and The Galleria have to offer. Conveniently located near I-10, the Sam Houston Tollway and the highly anticipated, Texas Central High-Speed Train Terminal, you can get to anywhere in and around Houston (and Dallas soon for that matter) with ease. No need for your little ones to take the bus, with recently constructed Pine Shadows Elementary School and Spring Woods Middle School across the street, they can walk to school in minutes. Pine Village Boutique Apartments really is the perfect location to call home!!

Pine Village Boutique Apartments have newly renovated one and two bedroom floor plans to fit your needs. Each of our apartment homes features beautiful hardwood or tile flooring, some paid utilities, cable, and satellite ready, central air conditioning and heating, walk-in closets and much, much more. A gracious relaxing lifestyle is awaiting you at Pine Village Boutique Apartments.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel at home. Pine Village Boutique Apartments offers privacy and convenience with assigned covered parking just steps from your apartment door. Children will love the open 5000 Sq. Ft. play area while you relax and take in the beauty of our community garden. Our newly constructed grilling area and pavilion will be a perfect spot to enjoy the company of friends with good food and drinks. Your furry family members are welcome too and will love running around in our Pet Park area. Give us a call to schedule a personal tour. Get away from the crowds and come experience a better way of living at Pine Village Boutique Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pine Village Boutique Apartments have any available units?
Pine Village Boutique Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Village Boutique Apartments have?
Some of Pine Village Boutique Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Village Boutique Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Village Boutique Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Village Boutique Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Village Boutique Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pine Village Boutique Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pine Village Boutique Apartments offers parking.
Does Pine Village Boutique Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Village Boutique Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Village Boutique Apartments have a pool?
No, Pine Village Boutique Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pine Village Boutique Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pine Village Boutique Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Village Boutique Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pine Village Boutique Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

