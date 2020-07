Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments hot tub

The comfortable and welcoming environment provided at the Peppermill Place Apartments, makes it the perfect choice for your new Houston Home! Our one and two bedroom floor plans include air conditioning, ceiling fans, patios/balconies, and washer/dryer*. Located in the Copperfield area of NW Houston, close to Hwy 6, 290, FM1960, shopping, entertainment and Nationally recognized Cy-Fair Schools are only minutes away. Call today!