Amenities
At Pebble Creek, we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. Located in a well maintained Houston, Texas neighborhood with convenient access to Highway 249, Freeway 290, and the Sam Houston Tollway. You can shop-till-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with restaurants and movie theaters just around the corner, entertainment is just a few minutes away.\nOur spacious and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind. With studio, one and two bedroom options, there is something for everyone at Pebble Creek. Our attractive features are sure to please you. With interior features including faux hardwood floors, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchen, central air and heating, a balcony or patio, and more!\nWe offer some of the best community amenities and services available in apartment home living. Take advantage of our sparkling swimming pool with sun deck, childrens play area with state-of-the-art play structure, DVD library, and business center. Tour our photo gallery and discover why Pebble Creek Apartments is the perfect place to call home!