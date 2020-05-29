All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Pebble Creek

Open Now until 5:30pm
10803 Greencreek Dr · (281) 936-0834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10803 Greencreek Dr, Houston, TX 77070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0803 · Avail. Aug 7

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 1409 · Avail. Aug 7

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Jul 20

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pebble Creek.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
courtyard
internet access
At Pebble Creek, we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. Located in a well maintained Houston, Texas neighborhood with convenient access to Highway 249, Freeway 290, and the Sam Houston Tollway. You can shop-till-you-drop at the many shopping centers nearby, and with restaurants and movie theaters just around the corner, entertainment is just a few minutes away.\nOur spacious and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind. With studio, one and two bedroom options, there is something for everyone at Pebble Creek. Our attractive features are sure to please you. With interior features including faux hardwood floors, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchen, central air and heating, a balcony or patio, and more!\nWe offer some of the best community amenities and services available in apartment home living. Take advantage of our sparkling swimming pool with sun deck, childrens play area with state-of-the-art play structure, DVD library, and business center. Tour our photo gallery and discover why Pebble Creek Apartments is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs, Breed restrictions: Pit bull
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pebble Creek have any available units?
Pebble Creek has 11 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pebble Creek have?
Some of Pebble Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pebble Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Pebble Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pebble Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Pebble Creek is pet friendly.
Does Pebble Creek offer parking?
Yes, Pebble Creek offers parking.
Does Pebble Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pebble Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pebble Creek have a pool?
Yes, Pebble Creek has a pool.
Does Pebble Creek have accessible units?
No, Pebble Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Pebble Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pebble Creek has units with dishwashers.
