Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Pearl Midtown

3101 Smith St · (832) 664-7302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month free on all vacant units if moved in by 7/31/20.
Location

3101 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,287

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,437

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 336 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 538 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 520 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearl Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
bike storage
coffee bar
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
new construction
Residents of Pearl Midtown describe it as the best boutique-style living in Houston and close to many of the city's top hot spots!!! This apartment rental community is located in vibrant Midtown; where you can enjoy pedestrian-friendly access to premier shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural opportunities. These homes are extremely modern and stylish, making them the perfect fit for this urban setting. When you walk into one of these homes you'll find sleek, European-style cabinetry. Your friends & family will admire the chic brushed nickel hardware in the kitchens, as well as pristine Quartzite countertops that are both beautiful and durable. For an added designer detail, the kitchens also feature glass tile mosaics and a combination of pendant and track lighting fixtures. The appliances are large, modern, and stainless steel. The plank style floor is the perfect contemporary shade of washed gray, making your home feel very relaxed and neutral. The upgrades and stylish ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $300; 2 bedroom: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $20/month; Pest control: $4.50/month; Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $35-75/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pearl Midtown have any available units?
Pearl Midtown has 11 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pearl Midtown have?
Some of Pearl Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearl Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Pearl Midtown is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free on all vacant units if moved in by 7/31/20.
Is Pearl Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearl Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Pearl Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Pearl Midtown offers parking.
Does Pearl Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pearl Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearl Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Pearl Midtown has a pool.
Does Pearl Midtown have accessible units?
No, Pearl Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Pearl Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearl Midtown has units with dishwashers.

