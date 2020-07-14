Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator 24hr gym playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed garage parking pool bike storage coffee bar green community hot tub internet access internet cafe new construction

Residents of Pearl Midtown describe it as the best boutique-style living in Houston and close to many of the city's top hot spots!!! This apartment rental community is located in vibrant Midtown; where you can enjoy pedestrian-friendly access to premier shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural opportunities. These homes are extremely modern and stylish, making them the perfect fit for this urban setting. When you walk into one of these homes you'll find sleek, European-style cabinetry. Your friends & family will admire the chic brushed nickel hardware in the kitchens, as well as pristine Quartzite countertops that are both beautiful and durable. For an added designer detail, the kitchens also feature glass tile mosaics and a combination of pendant and track lighting fixtures. The appliances are large, modern, and stainless steel. The plank style floor is the perfect contemporary shade of washed gray, making your home feel very relaxed and neutral. The upgrades and stylish ...