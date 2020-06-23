Park At Willowbrook Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe gym pool parking on-site laundry bbq/grill lobby online portal

Come home to your premiere and tranquil retreat nestled in the heart of North Houston. Our residents love being minutes away from excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our pet-friendly modern community offers fabulous amenities and stylish features everywhere you look. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom floor plans include spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens with new appliance packages, hardwood-style flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings. Fit in your daily workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, take a dip in our refreshing pool, or soak up the sun on our relaxing sundeck. This inspired lifestyle you deserve is waiting for you at the Park at Willowbrook!