Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Park At Willowbrook Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
7100 Smiling Wood Ln · (281) 318-6120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 Smiling Wood Ln, Houston, TX 77086

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 903 · Avail. Aug 23

$734

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 912 · Avail. now

$782

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit 1510 · Avail. Jul 18

$817

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$913

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 19

$928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. Jul 26

$928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park At Willowbrook Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
lobby
online portal
Come home to your premiere and tranquil retreat nestled in the heart of North Houston. Our residents love being minutes away from excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our pet-friendly modern community offers fabulous amenities and stylish features everywhere you look. Our newly renovated one and two-bedroom floor plans include spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens with new appliance packages, hardwood-style flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings. Fit in your daily workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, take a dip in our refreshing pool, or soak up the sun on our relaxing sundeck. This inspired lifestyle you deserve is waiting for you at the Park at Willowbrook!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per single applicant, $85 per married couple
Deposit: Surety bond: $175-$437.50
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 sure bond
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Reserved parking for $35 month. Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park At Willowbrook Apartments have any available units?
Park At Willowbrook Apartments has 16 units available starting at $734 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Park At Willowbrook Apartments have?
Some of Park At Willowbrook Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park At Willowbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park At Willowbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park At Willowbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park At Willowbrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park At Willowbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park At Willowbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Park At Willowbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park At Willowbrook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park At Willowbrook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park At Willowbrook Apartments has a pool.
Does Park At Willowbrook Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park At Willowbrook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park At Willowbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park At Willowbrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.

