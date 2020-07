Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly community garden hot tub internet access

Located in one of HoustonХs finest shopping, dining and entertainment areas, The Park at Westcreek offers homes of absolute distinction overlooking streams, ponds and scenic gardens. Situated in the River Oaks District, just inside the 610 West Loop, between the Galleria and prestigious Tanglewood and River Oaks neighborhoods. The Park at Westcreek is convenient to Greenway Plaza and Memorial Park and only minutes from downtown and the Texas Medical Center. HoustonХs premier community in a premier location.Please contact us or stop by our office today and see for yourself all that The Park at Westcreek Apartments has to offer.