Parc at 505

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse dog park lobby online portal package receiving

Parkwood at Cypress Station is a secluded apartment home village featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, lofts, flats and townhomes; each designed to cater to your unique needs. Parkwood at Cypress Station offers inviting resort style features with a generous selection of floor plans and amenities. Our apartment homes feature charming wood burning fireplaces, french doors with private patios, double stainless steel sinks and full size washer and dryer connections, spacious kitchens, private balconies, outside storage, and two toned paint accent walls. Modern features are available such as pre-wiring for cable and internet access.Our residents can enjoy a refreshing dip in one of three large swimming pools, or gather for a friendly game of volleyball in our sand volleyball court. We also offer two clothes care centers, complete cardio fitness center, play park, resident business center, and a wooded nature walk path. There is also 24 hour emergency maintenance, and resident activities for your convenience.