Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Parc at 505

Open Now until 6pm
505 Cypress Station Dr · (281) 816-4424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX 77090

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 55-5506 · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 31-3104 · Avail. Sep 10

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 796 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1107 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 16-1606 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 29-2906 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1214 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-0803 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Unit 8-0807 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Unit 8-0804 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc at 505.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Parkwood at Cypress Station is a secluded apartment home village featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, lofts, flats and townhomes; each designed to cater to your unique needs. Parkwood at Cypress Station offers inviting resort style features with a generous selection of floor plans and amenities. Our apartment homes feature charming wood burning fireplaces, french doors with private patios, double stainless steel sinks and full size washer and dryer connections, spacious kitchens, private balconies, outside storage, and two toned paint accent walls. Modern features are available such as pre-wiring for cable and internet access.Our residents can enjoy a refreshing dip in one of three large swimming pools, or gather for a friendly game of volleyball in our sand volleyball court. We also offer two clothes care centers, complete cardio fitness center, play park, resident business center, and a wooded nature walk path. There is also 24 hour emergency maintenance, and resident activities for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant - $70.00 married couples
Deposit: $150.00 1 bedroom, $250.00 2 bedroom, $350.00 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150.00 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit Bulls Terriers, Chows, Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Huskies, and any other breed generally considered aggressive or deemed aggressive by state or local officials
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Outside storage closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc at 505 have any available units?
Parc at 505 has 36 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc at 505 have?
Some of Parc at 505's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at 505 currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc at 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at 505 is pet friendly.
Does Parc at 505 offer parking?
Yes, Parc at 505 offers parking.
Does Parc at 505 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc at 505 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at 505 have a pool?
Yes, Parc at 505 has a pool.
Does Parc at 505 have accessible units?
No, Parc at 505 does not have accessible units.
Does Parc at 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc at 505 has units with dishwashers.
