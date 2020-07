Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar internet access sauna

The Good Life is Calling



If you’re ready to take your lifestyle to the next level, get ready for life at The Paramount Apartments. Set in vibrant Northwest Houston, TX, our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments bring the comfort and functionality that you and your family are looking for. Plus, our community has everything you need for recreation and relaxation just steps from your front door. Inside your apartment you’ll find features such as wood-style flooring and granite countertops that add a modern touch and effortless maintenance to every home. At The Paramount Apartments, we’ve designed an environment that invites you to relax and enjoy the good life.