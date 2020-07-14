All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:15 AM

Oak Falls Apartment Homes

4545 Louetta Rd · (281) 729-4895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4545 Louetta Rd, Houston, TX 77388

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3102 · Avail. Aug 20

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 3604 · Avail. Aug 8

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Falls Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
concierge
playground
tennis court
Our community offers all the comforts of home in a pristine, peaceful setting that can’t be beat. We are conveniently located near plenty of gourmet restaurants, great shopping and exciting entertainment. Our beautiful grounds feature lush landscaping with walking trails and a bark park for your fur family. Oak Falls offers an irresistible combination of comfort, convenience and cozy feel in a contemporary living environment. An ideal location in the center of Spring puts us close to major highway and shopping. you’ll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home. Great shopping, enticing restaurants, award winning local schools, and commuter friendly freeways are just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Please contact our leasing office for our pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Falls Apartment Homes have any available units?
Oak Falls Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Falls Apartment Homes have?
Some of Oak Falls Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Falls Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Falls Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Falls Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Falls Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Oak Falls Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Oak Falls Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Oak Falls Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Falls Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Falls Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Oak Falls Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Oak Falls Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Oak Falls Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Falls Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Falls Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
