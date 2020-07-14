Oak Falls Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym bbq/grill concierge playground tennis court

Our community offers all the comforts of home in a pristine, peaceful setting that can’t be beat. We are conveniently located near plenty of gourmet restaurants, great shopping and exciting entertainment. Our beautiful grounds feature lush landscaping with walking trails and a bark park for your fur family. Oak Falls offers an irresistible combination of comfort, convenience and cozy feel in a contemporary living environment. An ideal location in the center of Spring puts us close to major highway and shopping. you’ll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home. Great shopping, enticing restaurants, award winning local schools, and commuter friendly freeways are just around the corner.