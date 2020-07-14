Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal playground

The new standard of living starts at North Park Apartments! Situated in the heart of Houston, Texas our community places affordable, convenient living within easy reach. Schools, shopping centers, The Woodlands and Exxon Mobile are just minutes away. If an easy commute is on your apartment wish list, North Park aims to accommodate with our easy access to Bush Intercontinental Airport, as well as freeways and public transportation. At North Park Apartments our selection of one and two bedroom apartment homes provides something for everyone in H-Town. Our spacious floor plans provide both generous and comfortable living and boast large bedrooms, bright windows and lots of closet space. North Park Apartments caters to your needs inside and outside of your apartment home with our deluxe community amenities. Enjoy a refreshing dip in our sparkling swimming pool or take care of chores in one of our convenient laundry facilities - it's all here for you! Enhance your quality of life and find your new home at North Park Apartments! Contact our leasing professionals to learn more about our beautiful community in Houston, TX!