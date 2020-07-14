All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

North Park

90 Northpoint Drive · (281) 771-0704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Northpoint Drive, Houston, TX 77060
Greater Greenspoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1702 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 7

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
The new standard of living starts at North Park Apartments! Situated in the heart of Houston, Texas our community places affordable, convenient living within easy reach. Schools, shopping centers, The Woodlands and Exxon Mobile are just minutes away. If an easy commute is on your apartment wish list, North Park aims to accommodate with our easy access to Bush Intercontinental Airport, as well as freeways and public transportation. At North Park Apartments our selection of one and two bedroom apartment homes provides something for everyone in H-Town. Our spacious floor plans provide both generous and comfortable living and boast large bedrooms, bright windows and lots of closet space. North Park Apartments caters to your needs inside and outside of your apartment home with our deluxe community amenities. Enjoy a refreshing dip in our sparkling swimming pool or take care of chores in one of our convenient laundry facilities - it's all here for you! Enhance your quality of life and find your new home at North Park Apartments! Contact our leasing professionals to learn more about our beautiful community in Houston, TX!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/applicant and $75/joint
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Permit Parking throughout community as well as designated visitor parking. Please call for our leasing office for pet policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Park have any available units?
North Park has 12 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does North Park have?
Some of North Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Park currently offering any rent specials?
North Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Park pet-friendly?
Yes, North Park is pet friendly.
Does North Park offer parking?
Yes, North Park offers parking.
Does North Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Park have a pool?
Yes, North Park has a pool.
Does North Park have accessible units?
No, North Park does not have accessible units.
Does North Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Park has units with dishwashers.
